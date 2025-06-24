NTSB set to meet on door plug investigation of terrifying Alaska Airlines flight

EThe National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday will be focused on preventing another terrifying event like the one involving a panel that flew off a Boeing 737 Max midair in January of 2024.
The board will discuss what NTSB investigators have uncovered over the past 17 months, including their revelation that bolts securing the so-called door plug panel were removed and never replaced during a repair. Board members were also expected to approve recommendations to keep something similar from ever happening again.
The blow out aboard Alaska Airlines flight 1282 occurred minutes after it took off from Portland, Oregon, last January, and created a roaring air vacuum that sucked objects out of the cabin and scattered them on the ground below along with debris from the fuselage. Seven passengers and one flight attended received minor injuries, but no one was killed. Pilots were able to land the plane safely back at the airport.
Oxygen masks dropped and phones went flying
The accident occurred as the plane flew at 16,000 feet (4,800 meters). Oxygen masks dropped during the rapid decompression and a few cell phones and other objects were swept through the hole in the plane as 171 passengers contended with wind and roaring noise.
The first six minutes of the flight to Southern California's Ontario International Airport were routine. The Boeing 737 Max 9 was about halfway to its cruising altitude and traveling at more than 400 mph (640 kph) when passengers described a loud ''boom'' and wind so strong it ripped the shirt off someone's back.
''We knew something was wrong,'' Kelly Bartlett told The Associated Press in the days following the flight. ''We didn't know what. We didn't know how serious. We didn't know if it meant we were going to crash.''
The 2-foot-by-4-foot (61-centimeter-by-122-centimeter) piece of fuselage covering an unoperational emergency exit behind the left wing had blown out. Only seven seats on the flight were unoccupied, including the two seats closest to the opening.