ST. PAUL, Minn. — Federal authorities are investigating how two freight trains collided in St. Paul.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Eric Weiss said a Union Pacific freight train and a Canadian Pacific freight train collided around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Preliminary information indicates that one locomotive and one railcar derailed but no one was hurt and no hazardous materials were released, he said during a telephone interview Thursday.

The NTSB dispatched a team of investigators to the scene, he said. He had no further information.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Susan Stevens confirmed the collision and that no one was hurt. She said the circumstances are under investigation.

Canadian Pacific didn't immediately respond to an emailed message seeking comment.