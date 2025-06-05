NTSB finds a fuel leak and improperly installed parts in the engine of an airliner that caught fire

A fuel leak and several improperly installed parts were found inside the engine of an American Airlines plane that caught fire after the plane landed in Denver in March, according to a new report released Thursday.
The National Transportation Safety Board said one part inside the right engine of the Boeing 737-800 was loose and had been installed in an incorrect direction and that fuel was leaking from the fitting of another part that was incorrectly fastened.
The preliminary findings don't identify the cause of the fire because the NTSB won't reach that conclusion until after it completes its investigation sometime next year.
But former NTSB and FAA investigator Jeff Guzzetti said the problems investigators found in the engine appear to be the source of the fuel that caught fire.
''To me, it looks like improper maintenance in the right engine leading to a fuel leak,'' Guzzetti said after reading the NTSB report.
Photos and videos posted online showed billowing smoke and passengers standing on the plane's wing after it taxied to a gate at Denver International Airport. Twelve people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The plane carried 172 passengers and six crew. The NTSB said gate workers extinguished the fire within a minute even before firefighters arrived and doused lingering hot spots on the plane.
Pictures included in the NTSB report show streaks on the outside of the engine from the leaking fuel, and airport video showed a trail of fluid leaking from under the right engine as the airplane taxied into the gate.