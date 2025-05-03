NPR stations targeted for cuts by Trump have provided lifelines to listeners during disasters

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After Hurricane Helene devastated Asheville, North Carolina, the sound coming from open car windows as residents gathered on a street at the top of a ridge trying to get cell service last fall was Blue Ridge Public Radio. And as they stood in line for water or food, the latest news they'd heard on the station was a frequent topic of conversation.
''The public radio station was alerting people what was going on,'' said Lisa Savage, who volunteered at an area church after the hurricane.
Now public radio stations are being targeted for cuts by President Donald Trump. This week, he signed an executive order aimed at slashing public subsidies to NPR and PBS, alleging ''bias'' in the broadcasters' reporting.
Public radio stations have been a lifeline for residents during natural disasters that take out power, the internet and cell towers. And in many remote and rural areas across the U.S., they can be a lone source of local news.
About a week after she'd volunteered in the Asheville area, Savage recalled driving through another hard-hit community and hearing updates on Blue Ridge Public Radio on where residents could pick up water.
"So that was crucial,'' Savage said.
In the West Texas desert, Marfa Public Radio provides listeners with a mix of local and national news and music. It's based in Marfa, a city of about 2,000 that draws tourists to its art scene.
''Marfa Public Radio is the only radio service in a lot of the geographic area that we cover,'' said Tom Livingston, the station's interim executive director. ''So it's really essential in terms of if there's news events, if there's safety things that happen in the community.''