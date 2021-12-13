MANHATTAN, Kan. — Markquis Nowell scored 22 points and dished eight assists as Kansas State stormed into the week-long break for semester finals by rolling past Green Bay 82-64 on Sunday.

Ismael Massoud had a perfect day shooting for the Wildcats, hitting all five of his shots from the field, one 3-pointer, four from 2-point range, and all three shots from the line. Mark Smith added 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Wildcats (6-3) rebounded from their first home court loss by shooting a crisp 55% from the field (28 of 51), including 11 of 21 from beyond the 3-point arc, and converted 15 of 17 from the line.

Kansas State got back starting point guard Nijel Pack, who suffered a concussion in practice Dec. 4 and missed two games — a win over Wichita State and a one-point loss to Marquette. Pack scored six points with a rebound and an assist.

Japannah Kellogg III scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Phoenix (2-8), who have yet to win a road game. Kamari McGee added 14 points.

