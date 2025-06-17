Now we are six: G7 leaders try to salvage their summit after Trump's early exit

KANANASKIS, Alberta — Six of the Group of Seven leaders are trying on the final day of their Tuesday to show the wealthy nations' club still has the clout to shape world events despite the early departure of President Donald Trump.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and his counterparts from the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Japan will be joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO chief Mark Rutte to discuss Russia's relentless war on its neighbor.
World leaders had gathered in Canada with the specific goal of helping to defuse a series of pressure points, only to be disrupted by a showdown over Iran's nuclear program that could escalate in dangerous and uncontrollable ways. Israel launched an aerial bombardment campaign against Iran on Friday, and Iran has hit back with missiles and drones.
Trump left the summit in the Canadian Rocky Mountain resort of Kananaskis a day early late Monday, saying: ''I have to be back, very important.'' It came as conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies and the U.S. leader declared that Tehran should be evacuated ''immediately'' — while also expressing optimism about a deal to stop the violence.
Before leaving, Trump joined the other leader in issuing a statement saying Iran ''can never have a nuclear weapon'' and calling for a ''de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza.'' Getting unanimity — even on a short and broadly worded statement — was a modest measure of success for the group.
At the summit, Trump warned that Tehran needs to curb its nuclear program before it's ''too late.'' He said Iranian leaders would ''like to talk'' but they had already had 60 days to reach an agreement on their nuclear ambitions and failed to do so before the Israeli aerial assault began. ''They have to make a deal,'' he said.
Asked what it would take for the U.S. to get involved in the conflict militarily, Trump said Monday morning, ''I don't want to talk about that.''
But by Monday afternoon, Trump warned ominously on social media, ''Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!'' Shortly after that, Trump decided to leave the summit and skip a series of Tuesday meetings that would address the war in Ukraine and trade issues.