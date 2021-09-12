NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic's bid for calendar-year Grand Slam ends with loss to Daniil Medvedev in U.S. Open final.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Featured Columns Medcalf: Black children continue to lose their lives to gun violence. It's a Minnesota problem.
More from Star Tribune
Featured Columns Medcalf: Black children continue to lose their lives to gun violence. It's a Minnesota problem.
More from Star Tribune
Featured Columns Medcalf: Black children continue to lose their lives to gun violence. It's a Minnesota problem.
More from Star Tribune
Featured Columns Medcalf: Black children continue to lose their lives to gun violence. It's a Minnesota problem.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune