Surprising results abound as the French Open heads to the fourth round with wild-card entry Hugo Gaston of France and a pair of qualifiers who keep advancing in their tournament debuts.

And then there are the known quantities still around, led by No. 1-seeded Novak Djokovic, who reached the round of 16 for the 11th consecutive year, equaling a record held by his Big Three rivals, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Forget the idea of an early upset of Djokovic. He is outclassing opponents and making every contest uncompetitive. He won 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday over 153rd-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan.

"If you impose yourself from the very beginning on the court, which I have in those first three matches here," said Djokovic, who is 34-1 in 2020 as he bids for a second French Open championship and 18th Grand Slam title, "then it makes it hard for them to really believe that they can come back and make a turnaround in the match."

Galan confirmed as much: "Of course he's superior [to] me, but you also feel like you have to make everything perfect or you will lose zero, zero and zero." Galan said.

Djokovic was concerned, truly, by just one matter: the rain falling.

As he said to chair umpire Jaume Campistol, "What is the reason for not closing the roof if we have it?"

Eventually, but only after Galan slipped behind the baseline, play was paused and the $55 million retractable cover was shut.

Daniel Altmaier, the 22-year-old German qualifier who is ranked 186th, and never had participated in a Grand Slam, also advanced to the fourth round, with a surprisingly easy 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-4 humbling of No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

The women's fourth-round matchups established Saturday: Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin against Fiona Ferro; two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova against Zhang Shuai; Paula Badosa against Laura Siegemund; and No. 30 Ons Jabeur vs. Danielle Collins.

"You can go out any round," said Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 French Open champion who was beaten by the 57th-ranked Collins 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in Saturday's last match. "I'm seeing players that, you know, some of them [I've] never seen before, playing incredible."

Badosa, a 22-year-old from Spain ranked 87th, extended her initial appearance into the second week by defeating 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-3.