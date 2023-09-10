NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic has won the first set 6-3 against Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open men's final.
Djokovic started quickly in search of what would be his 24th Grand Slam singles title, breaking Medvedev's serve in the second game en route to a 3-0 lead.
Their meeting Sunday is a rematch of the 2021 final in Flushing Meadows. Medvedev won in straight sets that day for his lone Grand Slam title, denying Djokovic what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969.
The match is being played with the roof closed at Arthur Ashe Stadium because of the potential for more bad weather.
