Novak Djokovic vows to strive for more Grand Slam titles at age 37 after his latest injury

‘‘How much of a worry is it? I don’t know. It’s not like I’m worrying, (when) approaching every Grand Slam now, whether I’m going to get injured or not. But statistics are against me in a way in the last couple of years,‘’ he acknowledged. “So it is true that (I’ve been) getting injured quite a bit the last few years. I don’t know what exactly is the reason for that. Maybe several different factors.”