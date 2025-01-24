MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic retires from his Australian Open semifinal after losing the first set against Alexander Zverev.
Novak Djokovic retires from his Australian Open semifinal after losing the first set against Alexander Zverev
Novak Djokovic retires from his Australian Open semifinal after losing the first set against Alexander Zverev.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
January 24, 2025 at 5:10AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The U.S. took gold and bronze medals on Friday in a women's World Cup monobob race, the best showing for the Americans so far this season.