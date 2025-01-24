Sports

Novak Djokovic retires from his Australian Open semifinal after losing the first set against Alexander Zverev

By The Associated Press

January 24, 2025 at 5:10AM

MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic retires from his Australian Open semifinal after losing the first set against Alexander Zverev.

