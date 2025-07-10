Novak Djokovic is ready to face Jannik Sinner and the other young guys at Wimbledon

Truth is, Djokovic should be used to this sort of thing by now. He is the last member of a golden era of men's tennis still on tour, and after beating one 23-year-old in the quarterfinals, Flavio Cobolli, to reach his 52nd Grand Slam semifinal as he bids for a record 25th major singles championship, Djokovic will meet yet another 23-year-old, No. 1-ranked Jannik Sinner, on Friday for a berth in the final.