Novak Djokovic breaks a tie with Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam matches in tennis history

A title at the end of the 15 days at Melbourne Park would be his 25th at a major, a number never reached by any man or woman. It would also be his 11th at the Australian Open, equaling Margaret Court for the most. It would make him the oldest man in the Open era — which began in 1968 — to collect a Grand Slam singles trophy (Ken Rosewall was about six months younger when he won the 1972 Australian Open). And it would be Djokovic’s 100th tour-level tournament title, a nice round number behind only Jimmy Connors' 109 and Federer’s 103 in the Open era among men.