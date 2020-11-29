SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Destinee Walker scored 24 points, Maddy Westbeld added 19 plus nine rebounds and Notre Dame gave new head coach Niele Ivey her first victory, 88-68 over Miami (Ohio) on Sunday.

Ivey took over for Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw, who retired with 939 career wins. Ivey's Fighting Irish (1-1) gave her the lead for good just over three minutes into the game, extended it to 15 points at halftime and kept it in double figures the rest of the way.

Anaya Peoples added 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Notre Dame with Abby Prohaska scoring 10 points. Virginia Tech transfer Dara Mabrey, the third of three sisters to play for the Irish, was scoreless in 22 minutes after recording a career high of 34 points in a one-point loss to Ohio in the team's opener.

Notre Dame was again without three returning starters: Sam Brunelle, Katlyn Gilbert and Mikki Vaughn, out for various reasons.

Peyton Scott scored 18 points, Katie Davidson had 16 along with 10 rebounds and Kelly McLaughlin scored 10 points for the RedHawks, who were playing in their opener.