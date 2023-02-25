No. 4 Michigan salvaged a 3-3 tie with visiting Notre Dame on Friday night in Big Ten men's hockey when Adam Fantilli scored with 1 minute, 57 seconds left in the third period on a 6-on-4.

But the No. 20 Irish (14-14-5, 9-10-4 Big Ten) won the later shootout 1-0 on a goal by Nick Leivermann (Eden Prairie) for the extra point in the conference standings.

Notre Dame took a 2-1 lead when Jesse Lansdell and Landon Slaggert scored 57 seconds apart in the eighth minute of the game. Jack Adams had the Irish's third goal in the third.

Ryan Bischel (Benilde-St. Margaret's) had 32 saves for Notre Dame, Erik Portillo 26 for the Wolverines (20-11-3. 12-9-2).

No. 10 Penn State 6, Wisconsin 1: Ture Linden had two goals and an assist — all in the first period — as the host Nittany Lions (20-12-1, 10-12-1) clobbered the Badgers (12-21, 5-18). Liam Souliere made 24 saves for the victory. Jared Moe stopped 34 shots for Wisconsin.

NCHC

No. 6 St. Cloud State 6, No. 14 Omaha 2: Adam Ingram and Grant Cruikshank each scored once on a power play and had two goals total as the Huskies (19-9-3, 11-7-3) beat the host Mavericks (17-11-3, 12-7-2). Ingram also had three assists. Jaxon Castor stopped 23 shots for SCSU.

North Dakota 2, Colorado College 1 (OT): Jackson Blake's second goal of the game 29 seconds into the extra period gave the Fighting Hawks (14-13-5, 8-10-3) a road victory.

CCHA

St. Thomas 3, Bemidji State 1: Lucas Wahlin had two goals, one unassisted, and Cooper Gay one as the host Tommies (11-20-2, 10-13-2 CCHA) beat the Beavers (13-15-5, 11-11-3). Ross Armour had a power-play goal for Bemidji State. Aaron Trotter had 26 saves for St. Thomas, Mattias Sholl 20 for the Beavers.

No. 11 Michigan Tech 2, No. 12 MSU Mankato 0: Kyle Kukkonen's goal at 3:43 of the third was the winner for the visiting Huskies (22-8-4, 15-6-4 CCHA). who also had an empty-netter. Blake Pietila had 35 saves for the victory. Keenan Rancier stopped 23 shots for the Mavericks (20-12-1, 15-9-1).