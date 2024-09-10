Reusse: Notre Dame’s tragic downfall has Irish Catholics rolling over in their graves

Keith Arnold is a 1998 graduate of Cretin-Derham Hall. He went to Notre Dame, walked on in baseball for a couple of years, and developed an Irish football addiction. He’s done well in the financial world, spent a while learning the movie business, and has produced films with Pierce Brosnan (”The November Man,” remember that one?) and now with Harry Connick Jr. (with the surprise Netflix hit, “Find Me Falling”).