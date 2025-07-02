Noteworthy and influential people who've died this year

June saw the death of a musician whose talent brought The Beach Boys from a local California band to hitmakers and international ambassadors of surf and sun.
Brian Wilson formed the band with two brothers, a cousin and a childhood friend, releasing their first single ''Surfin''' in 1961. But decades later, the music of The Beach Boys still conjures images of summer and fun at the beach.
Another musician who died in June was Sly Stone, the leader of funk revolutionaries Sly and the Family Stone. Clad in leather jumpsuits and goggle shades, he led a band that channeled the spirit of the Woodstock era and made songs that were anthems of community and non-conformity.
Other notable deaths in June include Japanese baseball legend Shigeo Nagashima, teen idol Bobby Sherman, former Zambian President Edgar Lungu, TV chef Anne Burrell, author Frederick Forsyth and former MTV and BET host Ananda Lewis.
Here is a roll call of some influential figures who have died in the first six months of this year (cause of death cited, if available):
