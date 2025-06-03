Noteworthy and influential people who've died this year

May saw the death of a retired U.S. Supreme Court justice who came the high court as a Republican but became a favorite among liberals during his time on the bench.
David H. Souter was was appointed by Republican President George H.W. Bush in 1990. But he offered a reliably liberal vote on issues such as abortion and freedom of expression. Souter retired from the court in 2009.
The month also saw the death of former Illinois Gov. George Ryan. His time in office was marred by a corruption scandal that led to his imprisonment. But he was also celebrated by some for emptying the state's death row in 2003 with pardons and commutations in one of his last acts as governor.
Other notable deaths in May include former U.S. Sen. Christopher ''Kit'' Bond; former congressmen Gerald ''Gerry'' Connolly and Charles Rangel; actors Loretta Swit and George Wendt; feminist author Susan Brownmiller and Kenyan author Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o; and ''Duck Dynasty'' patriarch Phil Robertson.
Here is a roll call of some influential figures who have died in the first five months of this year (cause of death cited, if available):
___
JANUARY
___