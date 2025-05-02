Noteworthy and influential people who've died this year

The month of April saw the death of history's first Latin American pope.
Known for his embrace of the downtrodden, Pope Francis, who died of a stroke, signaled a different tone for the papacy, stressing humility over hubris. His funeral was attended by presidents and princes who came from around the world to pay their final respects.
The month also saw the death of actor Val Kilmer, whose numerous roles included playing a fan-favorite character in ''Top Gun'' and portraying musician Jim Morrison in ''The Doors.'' The intensity Kilmer brought to his roles also gave him a reputation of being hard to work with.
Other notable death in April include basketball Hall of Famer Dick Barnett, ''Dennis the Menace'' star Jay North, former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, Peruvian author Mario Vargas Llosa, Blondie drummer Clem Burke and football player Steve McMichael.
Here is a roll call of some influential figures who have died in the first four months of this year (cause of death cited, if available):
JANUARY
