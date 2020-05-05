Homegrown Talent
Notable Minnesota high school stars who became first-round MLB draft picks:
Year Player, pos. High school Drafted by Overall
1969 Noel Jenke, OF Owatonna San Francisco 13th
1973 Dave Winfield, P-OF St. Paul Central San Diego 4th
1977 Paul Molitor, SS Cretin-Derham Hall Milwaukee 3rd
1990 Dan Smith, P Apple Valley Texas 16th
1990 Tom Nevers, SS Edina Houston 21st
1993 Chris Schwab, OF Cretin-Derham Hall Montreal 18th
2001 Joe Mauer, C Cretin-Derham Hall Twins 1st
2004 Glen Perkins, P Stillwater Twins 22nd
2013 Chris Anderson, P Centennial L.A. Dodgers 18th
