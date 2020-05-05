Homegrown Talent

Notable Minnesota high school stars who became first-round MLB draft picks:

Year Player, pos. High school Drafted by Overall

1969 Noel Jenke, OF Owatonna San Francisco 13th

1973 Dave Winfield, P-OF St. Paul Central San Diego 4th

1977 Paul Molitor, SS Cretin-Derham Hall Milwaukee 3rd

1990 Dan Smith, P Apple Valley Texas 16th

1990 Tom Nevers, SS Edina Houston 21st

1993 Chris Schwab, OF Cretin-Derham Hall Montreal 18th

2001 Joe Mauer, C Cretin-Derham Hall Twins 1st

2004 Glen Perkins, P Stillwater Twins 22nd

2013 Chris Anderson, P Centennial L.A. Dodgers 18th