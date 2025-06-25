'Not something to celebrate': As it turns 80 and faces dwindling global clout, can the UN survive？

Guterres has launched several major reform efforts, getting approval from U.N. member nations last September for a ''Pact for the Future'' – a blueprint to bring the world together to tackle 21st-century challenges. Gowan said Guterres' successor, who will be elected next year and take over in 2027, will have to shrink the organization. But many cuts, consolidations and changes will require approval of the divided U.N. membership. Possible radical reforms include merging U.N. aid agencies to avoid duplication.