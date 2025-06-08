'Not just a party:' World Pride celebrations end with defiant politics on display

Washington — After the raucous rainbow-hued festivities of Saturday's parade, the final day of World Pride 2025 in the nation's capital kicked off on a more downbeat note.
More than a thousand people gathered under grey skies Sunday morning at the Lincoln Memorial for a rally that will lead into a protest march, as the community gathers its strength for a looming fight under President Donald Trump's second administration.
''This is not just a party,'' Ashley Smith, board president of Capital Pride Alliance. ''This is a rally for our lives.''
Smith acknowledged that international attendance numbers for the bi-annual World Pride were measurably down, with many potential attendees avoiding travel to the U.S. due to either fear of harassment or in protest of Trump's policies.
''That should disturb us and mobilize us,'' Smith said.
Over a thousand people cheered on LGBTQ+ activists taking the stage while waving both traditional Pride flags and flags representing transgender, bisexual, intersex and other communities. Many had rainbow glitter and rhinestones adorning their faces. They held signs declaring ''Fight back,'' ''Gay is good,'' ''Ban bombs not bathrooms'' and ''We will not be erased.''
Trump's campaign against transgender protections and oft-stated antipathy for drag shows have set the community on edge, with some hoping to see a renewed wave of street politics in response.
''Trans people just want to be loved. Everybody wants to live their own lives and I don't understand the problem with it all,'' said Tyler Cargill, who came wearing an elaborate costume with a hat topped by a replica of the U.S. Capitol building.