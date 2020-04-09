ROCHESTER, Minn. — One of the men charged with fatally shooting a man after drinking with him at a Rochester bar has pleaded not guilty to felony charges.
Muhidin Abukar, 31, entered the plea to second-degree murder with intent in Olmsted County Thursday.
KTTC-TV reports the body of Garad Roble was found on a gravel road near Rochester March 5, 2019. Roble had gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen.
According to court documents, security footage showed Abukar and Roble drinking at The Loop in downtown Rochester.
Investigators said they got into a car driven by Ayub Iman, a 23-year-old Rochester man who is also charged in the case. Iman has not entered a plea.
