SAN ANTONIO — Rest assured, "Chucky" is not on the loose.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has apologized after mistakenly issuing an Amber Alert that said the killer doll featured in the 1988 horror film "Child's Play" was a suspect in the kidnapping of his 5-year-old son, Glen Ray, who was featured in "Seed of Chucky."
The emergency alert described Chucky as a 3-foot, 1-inch-tall (0.9-meter-tall) doll wearing "blue denim overalls with multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt wielding a huge kitchen knife."
The alert was mistakenly sent out three times last week to Amber Alert subscribers. The agency said it was a test malfunction.
