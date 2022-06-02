WASHINGTON — Gianandrea Noseda's contract as music director of the National Symphony Orchestra has been extended by two years through the 2026–2027 season.
The 58-year-old Italian conductor succeeded Christoph Eschenbach for the 2017-18 season with a four-year contract as the NSO's seventh music director, then in September 2018 was extended through 2024-25. His new deal was announced Thursday.
Noseda has appointed 20 musicians to the 98-member orchestra.
In addition, he is in his first season as general music director of the Zurich Opera and has served since 2016-17 as principal guest conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra.
