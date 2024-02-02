COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norwegian authorities issued several warnings for landslides and avalanches in southern Norway Friday as bad weather continued to hammer the Scandinavian country. In the northern part of the country, officials said roads might be closed at short notice.

Flights to and from the airport in Tromsoe, a city in the Arctic, resumed Friday after some 200 passengers had to sleep there because of Norway's most powerful storm since 1992.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute said strong winds were still blowing over northern Norway and warned that rain was expected in the southern part of the country with up to 100 milimeters (4 inches) within 24 hours.

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate issued its highest avalanche warnings for most of southern and central Norway for the coming days.

Police in southeastern Norway reported several accidents — including a school bus skidding off the road — because of icy surfaces. No one was injured.

The storm, named Ingunn by Norwegian meteorologists, brought gusts of up to 180 kilometers per hour (112 mph) in some places. The strong wind, rain and snow ripped off roofs, canceled flights and left thousands without power. Areas were flooded and ferry operators suspended service. There were scattered reports of closed schools, roads, tunnels and bridges.

In neighboring Sweden and Denmark, strong winds and rain are also expected over the weekend.