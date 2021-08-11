Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
NortonLifeLock Inc., up $2.10 to $26.25.
The security software maker is buying Avast for up to $8.6 billion.
fuboTV Inc., up $3.18 to $31.82
The streaming sports television service raised its revenue forecast for the year.
WW International Inc., down $7.93 to $24.36.
The weight-loss program operator's second-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Perrigo Co., down $6.18 to $42.99.
The drug company reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.
McAfee Corp., up $2.82 to $31.26.
The software company reported strong second-quarter results.
Wendy's Co., up 82 cents to $22.85.
The hamburger chain raised its profit forecast for the year and increased its dividend.
Bank of America Corp., up 52 cents to $41.95.
Bank stocks rose as bond yields edged higher, which allow them to charge more lucrative interest on loans.
Pfizer Inc., down $1.88 to $46.31.
European regulators are reportedly looking into newly observed potential side-effects from COVID-19 vaccines.