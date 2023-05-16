After 30 years as a baseball proving ground, the Northwoods League is adding softball to its mix.

Northwoods League Softball will debut next year in cities across the Midwest and become the nation's first for-profit women's summer collegiate softball league.

"Thirty years ago, we disrupted the landscape of baseball, and we hope to have a similar effect on softball going forward by offering women a truly unique, memorable and valuable experience in the Northwoods," the league's chairman and co-founder Dick Radatz, Jr., said in the news release.

Initially, the new league will be comprised of teams from across the Northwoods League's footprint. Team locations will be announced at a future date.

"The purpose of the League will be to develop players for their college, Olympic and future professional play," the Northwoods League announced. "Teams will be promoted similar to minor league baseball teams, playing games in front of fans in a fun, friendly, family-oriented environment."

Like its baseball counterpart, Northwoods League Softball will be comprised of players who have college eligibility remaining. Each team will have a 40-game season, spanning from mid-June to the first week of August, ending with a playoff to crown a league champion.

The cost for each player is $305, and they'll be provided housing with host families. They'll travel to away games by charter bus, stay in hotels and have three daily meals while traveling. Many games will be streamed online.