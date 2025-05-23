Minnesotan and Northwestern defender Jaylen Rosga on the cusp of women’s lacrosse history

Jaylen Rosga is a trailblazer by nature.
In high school, the St. Paul native played for the Long Island Yellow Jackets, one of the best girls lacrosse club organizations in the country.
In 2020, the Two Rivers/Gentry Academy grad became the first Minnesotan to commit to the University of Maryland’s women’s lacrosse program, which has won an NCAA-best 14 national titles.
Now a redshirt sophomore defender at Northwestern University, Rosga is in line for another historic feat. On Friday, Rosga will likely become the first Minnesotan since at least 2005 to start in an NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse Final Four, where the No. 3-seed Wildcats will take on No. 2 Boston College at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I’m just grateful I even get to be here,” Rosga said. “I just want to be able to soak up every second and stay present.”
After two seasons with the Terrapins, Rosga entered the transfer portal this past summer. She cited being closer to home as her primary motivation. It was one of the toughest decisions she’d ever made.
A former five-star prospect and Inside Lacrosse’s seventh-ranked player in the 2022 recruiting class, Rosga didn’t know what to expect as she entered her second recruiting process.
“It’s scary,” she said. “You throw your name in the portal and have no idea what is going to come from it. Is anybody going to call? What’s that going to look like?”