MADISON, Wis. — Boo Buie scored 13 points, Brooks Barnhizer had a clutch blocked shot in the final minute, and Northwestern defeated Wisconsin 54-52 on Sunday night.

The Wildcats swept the season series with Wisconsin for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

Wisconsin scored seven consecutive points and took a 49-48 lead on a jumper by Chucky Hepburn with 3:21 to go. Chase Audige put the Wildcats back on top 50-49 with 2:55 remaining and there would be only one more made basket the rest of the game. After a series of turnovers, missed jumpers and missed free throws, Hepburn hit a jumper to give the Badgers a 51-50 lead with 45 seconds remaining. Buie then hit two free throws to put Northwestern back on top, 52-51 at :31.

Barnhizer blocked a layup attempt by Hepburn with 20 seconds left and the Wildcats held on to win despite a missed 1-and-1 opportunity by Tydus Verhoeven. Hepburn's missed jumper with six seconds left was Wisconsin's final chance to take the lead.

Hepburn scored 17 points for Wisconsin (13-9, 5-7 Big Ten) and Connor Essegian added 15 points, all on 5-of-11 3-point shooting.

Audige added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists for Northwestern (16-7, 7-5). Barnhizer had eight points, seven rebounds and one big block.

Northwestern led 20-13 after Nick Martinelli hit a jumper with 8:39 left in the first half. Wisconsin closed to within 22-21 with an 8-2 run highlighted by Essegian's 3-pointer. The Wildcats went on to lead 26-23 at the half.

