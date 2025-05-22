Northwestern stuns Stanford to capture first NCAA title in women's golf

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Northwestern captured its first NCAA Women's golf title Wednesday when Dianna Lee holed a 5-foot par putt on the 18th hole to beat Andrea Revuelta for a 3-2 victory over top-seeded Stanford to end a final hour of high tension.
Stanford advanced through stroke play with a record score to win by 27 shots and was poised to win its third NCAA title in four years and become the first team to win back-to-back since the move to match play in 2017.
Instead, the Wildcats were screaming with delight at at La Costa when Lee — who had twice before missed putts that would have won it — delivered the biggest putt of her life.
''More than doing what people didn't think you could is this group believing what it thought it could do,'' Northwestern coach Emily Fletcher said.
Stanford junior Megha Ganne had a 5-and-4 win in the lead match, while Hsin Tai Lin of Northwestern scored a 3-and-2 victory.
Laura Nguyen put the Wildcats on the verge of the title with a 7-foot birdie putt for a 1-up victory over Paula Martin Sampedro.
That left Northwestern needing only one more point from either Dianne Lee, who was 3-up with five holes to play, or Elise Lee, who had taken her first lead over Stanford's Kelly Xu on the 15th hole.
Stanford didn't go down without a might fight.