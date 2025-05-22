Northwestern stuns Stanford to capture first NCAA title in women's golf

Lee was in a back bunker, blasted out to 7 feet and missed her par putt on the 16th. Revuelta, however, pulled her 4-foot par putt to stay 1 down. On the next hole, Lee had a 12-foot birdie putt to win the match and pulled it, running it nearly 5 feet by. Miss that and the match was all square. She holed it to stay 1 up going to the 18th.