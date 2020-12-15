The Gophers aren't in a position to compete for a conference title this year, but a couple of Minnesotans have played a role in Big Ten West leader Northwestern's strong season. Former Breck receiver Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman has caught 30 passes for four touchdowns while Maple Grove's Evan Hull has 23 carries for 202 yards and two scores as the Wildcats have rolled to a 6-1 season.

Otherwise, it's been a fairly quiet college football season for Minnesotans around the country. Here are a few names of note:

Georgia LB Jermaine Johnson (Eden Prairie): The senior has picked up four sacks, third best on the 7-2 Bulldogs.

Nebraska OL Bryce Benhart (Lakeville North): The redshirt freshman has started every game at right tackle for the 2-5 Cornhuskers.

Notre Dame OL Quinn Carroll (Edina): The sophomore has spent most of the season as a backup, but he saw time against South Florida, Pittsburgh and Syracuse as the Fighting Irish has rolled to a 10-0 season.

Wyoming trio: Three Minnesotans have been contributors in Laramie this season in offensive linemen Latrell Bible (Washburn) and Eric Abojei (Robbinsdale Cooper) and tight end Treyton Welch (Buffalo). Welch has five receptions for 95 yards.

Wildcats running back Evan Hull broke free for a 50-yard run in Saturday’s victory against Illinois.

NDSU QB Trey Lance (Marshall): He's 20, but he's already declared for the NFL Draft. The Bison had only one game on the schedule this season, basically for that reason, so it became informally known as the Trey Lance showcase. In that game, Lance completed 15 of 30 for 149 yards, two scores and an interception in the 39-28 victory.

New Mexico DB Nico Bolden (Woodbury): Bolden has 25 total tackles and has forced three fumbles for the 2-5 Lobos.

TCU WR JD Spielman (Eden Prairie): After transferring from Nebraska, Spielman has caught five passes for 56 yards on a 6-4 Horned Frogs team.