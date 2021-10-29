The Gophers are averaging 46.7 rushing attempts per game and just came off a victory over Maryland in which they ran the ball 56 times for 326 yards. Key to that has been a veteran offensive line, which has paved the way for five different runners to have 100-yard rushing games this season.

Against Maryland, the Gophers closed out the game with 23 consecutive running plays. The Terrapins knew what was coming but could do little about it.

Across the Big Ten, opposing coaches are noticing.

"All you got to do is pop in the tape. Everybody in the conference feels the same way – how big they are, how physical,'' said Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, whose Wildcats are host to the Gophers on Saturday. "Coach [Brian] Callahan does a great job with that offensive line. They are on the same page every play. You don't see them making a whole lot of mental mistakes, and physically they execute really well.''

Fitzgerald, a College Football Hall of Fame linebacker in his playing days at Northwestern, sees an added wrinkle with the jumbo packages the Gophers use.

"They've not only got a ton of experience with their starting group, but they'll play multiple packages where they'll play six, seven and even up to eight offensive linemen at one time to be able to create double-teams and to be able to create angles,'' Fitzgerald said. "It presents a lot of challenges schematically, but more important, they just play really hard, really physical. … It's impressive to watch.''

Fitzgerald is trying to get his offense going while being shorthanded. Starting running back Cam Porter and starting offensive lineman Zachary Franks were lost for the season during training camp. The Wildcats are averaging 19.7 points per game, next-to-last in the Big Ten. They're scoring only 14 points per league game.

"We've got to be better at running the football. That's how we're built,'' Fitzgerald said. "That opens up everything else – your [play-action] pass, your opportunity to get the football down the field.''