EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg blasted assistant football coaches and staff members for wearing shirts supporting fired coach Pat Fitzgerald at practice Wednesday, calling them ''inappropriate, offensive and tone deaf'' given the hazing and abuse scandal engulfing the program and other teams.

''Let me be crystal clear,'' he said in a statement. ''Hazing has no place at Northwestern, and we are committed to do whatever is necessary to address hazing-related issues, including thoroughly investigating any incidents or allegations of hazing or any misconduct.''

Gragg said he and the university were unaware that they owned the black shirts with '' Cats Against the World '' and Fitzgerald's old number ''51'' in purple type or would wear them at practice. He issued the statement after interim coach David Braun called it a free speech issue and said his focus was on supporting his players and staff rather than whether the shirts were tone deaf.

''My purpose and my intentionality is gonna be solely based on supporting these young men, supporting this staff, making sure that my actions align with making sure that this fall is an incredible experience for them,'' interim coach David Braun said Wednesday after the first practice open to media. ''It certainly isn't my business to censor anybody's free speech.''

Northwestern is facing more than a dozen lawsuits across multiple sports with allegations including sexual abuse by teammates as well as racist comments by coaches and race-based assaults. The cases span from 2004 to 2022, and attorneys representing some of the athletes who have already sued say more are coming.

Fitzgerald, who was fired after 17 seasons, has maintained he had no knowledge of hazing within his program. President Michael Schill and Gragg have largely limited their public comments to statements issued in news releases and, other than a handful of interviews, not answered questions from reporters.

Players were made available Wednesday for the first time since the allegations of hazing abuse surfaced. Linebacker Bryce Gallagher, defensive back Rod Heard II and receiver Bryce Kirtz expressed support for Fitzgerald and defended the culture of the program while declining to discuss the specific allegations.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football