The Northwest Sportshow, the longtime jewel of outdoors conventions in Minnesota, has canceled for the second consecutive year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers announced the cancellation of the event Friday. It was scheduled for March 25-28 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Next year will mark its 90th year.

"This was a difficult decision and was made with the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors and employees top of mind," said show manager Darren Envall said in a statement. "Following a thorough analysis regarding the feasibility of the show, this is the most prudent course of action, and we look forward to the show returning in 2022."