The fate of Northfield's beloved Archer House River Inn is still uncertain, but at least the discussion can finally take place.

The owners of the historic downtown building, heavily damaged in a November fire, announced Friday that insurers have declared the building a total loss.

That clears the way for decisions on the future of the 144-year-old structure, which has stood on Division Street since 1877, only a year after the Jesse James gang was run off by gun-toting townspeople.

"The process has been frustrating to the owners and understandably to the public as well," said Brent Nystrom, a spokesman for owner Rebound Partners. "There were many parties involved in the investigation, insurance claim and process in determining the cause, costs and loss from the fire.

"Work has already begun on assessing future options for the site, which include a wide range of possibilities including — but not limited to — restoration, replacement or re-development," he said. "The city of Northfield and many other parties will be valuable partners as these options are explored, analyzed and assessed."

Rebound Partners declined to reveal the dollar amount of the insurance settlement.

The November 12 fire, breaking out in one of the rambling redbrick structure's restaurants, destroyed the central section of the Archer House. Firefighters poured more than 2 million gallons of water on the fire; in the months since then, the building has stood open and exposed to rain and snow.

In addition to a hotel, the building housed several popular restaurants as well as a gift shop and a women's boutique.

In recent interviews, Northfield residents expressed hope that the structure could be returned to its Victorian-era glory.

"It's one of those symbols that people recognize," said Angelica Linder. "Personally, I want to see it restored."

Nystrom said the owners have been touched by an outpouring of support and encouragement from the community, and pledged that the town will be proud of the outcome, whatever it may be.

"All connected with this property are determined to find a way forward that will honor the elegance and grace of the historic Archer House River Inn," he said.

