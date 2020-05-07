A Northfield squad car responding to an emergency medical call collided with another vehicle Wednesday afternoon sending the officer and the other driver to the hospital with injuries.

The squad was headed north on Hwy. 3 and a Toyota RAV4 was westbound on Jefferson Parkway in Northfield when the vehicles collided in the intersection about 5:25 p.m. said Northfield Police Chief Monte Nelson.

The officer, a 40-year-old man, was treated for his injuries at Northfield Hospital and released, Nelson said.

The Toyota driver, a 25-year-old man from Northfield, was still hospitalized as of Thursday morning, Nelson said.

Police have not released any information about a 19-year-old man who was a passenger in the Toyota.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

The squad had its lights and sirens on at the time of the crash and its dashcam was recording at the time of the crash, said Sgt. Troy Christianson of the State Patrol.

The intersection is controlled with a traffic light, but it does not have an opticom system to warn drivers of approaching emergency vehicles and to change the signal to give emergency vehicles a green light.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.