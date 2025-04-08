Northern Virginia leaders plead for state's help amid federal job cuts

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Northern Virginia leaders urged lawmakers on Tuesday to enact emergency legislation to help stabilize their local economy as the White House cuts federal jobs, which they said has sharply impacted the dense cluster of government employees and contractors based in the suburbs of the nation's capital.
In presentations to a House of Delegates bipartisan committee addressing federal reductions, local authorities described the job reductions as a once-in-a-lifetime overhaul of Fairfax County's economy that would push high-salary workers to leave the state.
Fairfax County Board Chairman Jeff McKay said the shift would impact staffing at other ventures, ranging from child care services to staffing at the local county jail.
''What we're facing here is far worse than COVID,'' said McKay, a board member of the state's most populous county. ''COVID was an international pandemic that was affecting everyone. This is something that's acutely affecting Virginia and northern Virginia.''
McKay added: ''We got through COVID because we had a lot of federal support. We will get no federal support with this. In fact, it is federal actions that are causing these actions.''
As of Tuesday, roughly 1,300 federal employees and contractors have filed unemployment insurance claims with the Virginia Employment Commission since the end of January, Secretary of Labor George' Bryan' Slater, who attended the committee meeting, said to a reporter during the meeting.
The meeting comes as all 100 House of Delegates seats will be on the ballot in November, along with the governor. Three of the four lawmakers in Democrats' most competitive districts, according to a recent announcement by the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, serve on the bipartisan committee.
According to a presentation by the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, federal jobs account for roughly 6% of the workforce in northern Virginia and about 5% of jobs for the entire state. By comparison, such government positions only account for 2% of U.S. jobs, according to the regional commission.