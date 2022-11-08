A northern Minnesota driver was killed in a collision Monday with a semitrailer truck, officials said.
The crash occurred about 9:50 a.m. in Ansel Township, about 24 miles west of Pequot Lakes, the State Patrol said.
According to the patrol:
The woman, 71 and from Cass Lake, was heading north in a car on Hwy. 64 near SW. 28th Street and collided head-on with a southbound semi.
The impact sent both vehicles in a ditch to the east.
The woman did not survive the crash. The truck driver, a 30-year-old man from Omaha, suffered noncritical injuries.
The identities of both drivers are scheduled to be released Tuesday afternoon.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Politics
Election Day: A deeply split Minnesota goes to polls
Across the metro, polling places saw a pre-workday rush. Most will remain open until 8 p.m. Turnout is expected to exceed 60%.
Local
Northern Minnesota woman dies in collision with semi
The crash occurred about 24 miles west of Pequot Lakes, the State Patrol said.
High Schools
Ex-assistant prep football coach in northern Minnesota charged with raping woman
Ethan R. Hardy, 25, of Deer River, was charged Monday in Itasca County District Court with one count each of first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Local
Man guilty of making phone call as he caused crash near St. Cloud that killed other motorist
State Patrol determined that his "phone records showed that [he] was placing an outgoing call at the same moment he was entering Hwy. 23," the charges read.
Vikings
Funeral for Adam Zimmer today; police investigate alcohol's role in death
Officers arrived at Adam Zimmer's home in Mendota Heights and found him seated on a couch. He "appeared to have bruising or blood pooling around his eye," according to a court filing.