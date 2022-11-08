Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A northern Minnesota driver was killed in a collision Monday with a semitrailer truck, officials said.

The crash occurred about 9:50 a.m. in Ansel Township, about 24 miles west of Pequot Lakes, the State Patrol said.

According to the patrol:

The woman, 71 and from Cass Lake, was heading north in a car on Hwy. 64 near SW. 28th Street and collided head-on with a southbound semi.

The impact sent both vehicles in a ditch to the east.

The woman did not survive the crash. The truck driver, a 30-year-old man from Omaha, suffered noncritical injuries.

The identities of both drivers are scheduled to be released Tuesday afternoon.