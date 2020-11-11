DULUTH — The pandemic has been winning battle after battle Up North lately as efforts to contain the virus fall short.

Duluth schools are going all-virtual after a hybrid start. Itasca County is giving up on contact tracing. Nearly half of all St. Louis County residents say they know someone who has COVID-19. Less than a dozen critical care hospital beds remain available in all of northeastern Minnesota.

On Sept. 8, the first day of school, St. Louis County had reported 1,040 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic’s onset. Eight new infections were recorded in the county that day.

Now cases are growing by triple digits, a trend that continued with Wednesday’s 150 new infections and prompted a return to distance learning across the region.

Duluth Superintendent John Magas announced Tuesday that the city’s public schools would make all classes remote and halt in-person sports and activities through Dec. 14.

In a statement, Magas warned the district may have to operate remotely through Jan. 8 “due to continued high rates of community spread and holiday exposures.”

Neighboring Barnum, Cloquet, Esko, Hermantown and Superior, Wis., school districts have also switched at least upper grade level students to distance learning models.

“We join the city and neighboring districts and communities to encourage preventative measures, including mask wearing and social distancing,” Magas said. “We all want our students back in school safely and our collective efforts can help make that a reality.”

In St. Louis County, the state’s largest county by area, community spread of the virus has grown steadily for weeks. There has been a 23% increase in the past week, and county data shows community exposure is the single greatest driver of new infections. About one-fifth of St. Louis County’s 4,717 COVID-19 cases reported since March have been added in the last week.

According to an ongoing survey from Carnegie Mellon University, about 47% of St. Louis County residents say they know someone who has COVID-19 symptoms. That’s the 22nd highest rate out of the country’s 350 most populous counties.

Duluth city offices have again closed to the public, and a quarter of the police force is in quarantine, prompting an emergency staffing plan first implemented in March. City, school and local hospital officials are expected to give an update on the virus’ local impacts on Thursday.

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered bars and restaurants to close by 10 p.m. and limited gatherings to 10 people in new “surgical” measures meant to slow the spread of the virus that has killed 2,754 Minnesotans to date.

“This is where we can have the biggest impact in the shortest amount of time without the massive disruption,” Walz said Tuesday.

In Itasca County, home to Grand Rapids and about 45,000 people, county officials have abandoned contact tracing as case numbers continue to rise too fast to keep up with. As of Wednesday cases had grown 22% in the past week.

“If you are in a group setting, just assume someone has COVID,” the county’s public health manager, Kelly Chandler, said in a statement. “We don’t want to use up health care resources needlessly.”