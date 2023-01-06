DULUTH — A Culver, Minn., man who died after a collision with a Canadian National Railway train Thursday morning has been identified.
Michael Froberg, 56, was driving in Industrial Township, about a half-hour northwest of Duluth, when he failed to stop at a stop sign before a railroad crossing, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.
His truck, traveling on Center Line Road, was struck broadside by a train heading north. No one else was injured.
Responding agencies include the Industrial Township and Grand Lake fire departments, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad and Canadian National.
