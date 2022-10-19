Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A duck hunter crashed his ATV in northern Minnesota and died, officials said Wednesday.

The wreck occurred Monday about 20 miles northwest of Hibbing near the intersection of Wolf Lake Trail and County Road 336, the Itasca County Sheriff's Office said.

Scott E. Shoemaker, 58, of Bovey, was heading back to his home after duck hunting that morning with a friend when he crashed his ATV. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.