The northern long-eared bat became the latest Minnesota animal named to the endangered species list this week following their stunning and dramatic collapse across the continent over the last two decades.

Two other hibernating bat species — little browns and tricoloreds — are likely not far behind.

The bats have been almost entirely killed off by white-nose syndrome, a phenomenon caused by a non-native fungus that disrupts them when they're trying to hibernate. The fungus is able to sprout when the bats slow down their immune systems to save energy during the winter. It grows into a fuzzy white moss-like substance that spreads to the tips of their wings and across their faces. The animals wake up to try to lick themselves clean, like a dog or cat. In the effort, they burn through the energy and fat stores they needed to survive winter and starve to death.

The fungal growth also blocks the release of carbon dioxide, which is done through the bat's wings during hibernation. That again forces bats to wake up in order to exhale, expending precious energy. Sometimes bats die right in the cave, other times they fly off in a hopeless search for bugs to eat in the dead of winter.

The bats are some of the best allies that people ever had. They devour mosquitoes — including at least nine species that carry West Nile Virus. A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service study found that they save U.S. farmers at least $3 billion a year by pollinating crops and eating moths, beetles and other pests.

The fungus has killed millions of northern long-eared bats, wiping out some populations entirely and killing an estimated 97% in many of their biggest hibernating grounds — such as the Soudan Underground Mine in Ely, Minn. The bat is found in 37 states and much of Canada. The fungus has killed similar numbers of little brown bats and tricolored bats. The Biden administration is expected to announce a decision on whether to also list those two species in the next few months.

Their listing comes just as wildlife managers across the country shift strategies in trying to save them. States have largely given up trying to the keep the fungus out of the caves where they hibernate. They're now focusing on making sure the few animals that have survived can reproduce.

Melissa Boman, mammal specialist for the Minnesota Biological Survey, can hardly hide her excitement when talking about what makes northern long-eared bats special.

They are not the bats that hibernate in houses. Those are typically big brown bats, which haven't been hit as hard by the fungus. Northerns hibernate underground — deep enough to insulate them from a Minnesota winter.

They actually mate in the fall, just as they're all gathering around their caves gorging on mosquitos and moths to build up their fat reserves. The females pause their pregnancy, waiting until spring to have their pups. That's an ideal trait for an animal in Minnesota, where spring weather is so unpredictable, Boman said.

"So if it's a particularly cold spring, they shut things down and put the fetal development on hold until it warms up and there are more insects around," she said.

They need old trees that have deep cracks and crevices to have their pups. Those trees get exposed to a lot of sunlight and keep them warm.

"Aspens and elms are really what they like to use in Minnesota," she said.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has been focusing efforts on saving old trees near hibernating grounds. The hope is that the 2% to 3% that have survived the fungus can reproduce, and that their pups will hold whatever genetic traits may have beaten white-nose.

Under the Endangered Species Act, landowners and foresters in bat habitat will need federal permits for actions that could cause unintentional kills — such as logging.

The Fish and Wildlife Service also said that it will also work with wind energy companies to reduce turbine kills.

The fungus was first discovered in 2006 in New York, the spores likely carried in from Europe or Asia on the clothes or boots of a traveler. It takes about three years for the fungus to devastate an entire state's population of northern long-eared, little brown and tricolored bats.