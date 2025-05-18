Wires

Northern Gaza's main hospital is forced to close as Israeli operation escalates, health ministry says

Northern Gaza's main hospital is forced to close as Israeli operation escalates, health ministry says.

The Associated Press
May 18, 2025 at 9:24AM

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Northern Gaza's main hospital is forced to close as Israeli operation escalates, health ministry says.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Northern Gaza's main hospital is forced to close as Israeli operation escalates, health ministry says

Northern Gaza's main hospital is forced to close as Israeli operation escalates, health ministry says.

Wires

Pope Leo XIV, history's first American pope, vows to work for unity so Catholic Church becomes sign of peace in world

Wires

Death toll from Israeli airstrikes overnight across Gaza rises to at least 103, hospitals say