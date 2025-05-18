DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Northern Gaza's main hospital is forced to close as Israeli operation escalates, health ministry says.
Northern Gaza's main hospital is forced to close as Israeli operation escalates, health ministry says
Northern Gaza's main hospital is forced to close as Israeli operation escalates, health ministry says.
The Associated Press
May 18, 2025 at 9:24AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Northern Gaza's main hospital is forced to close as Israeli operation escalates, health ministry says
Northern Gaza's main hospital is forced to close as Israeli operation escalates, health ministry says.