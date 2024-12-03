Sports

Northern Colorado takes home win streak into matchup with St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) at Northern Colorado Bears (6-3)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 3, 2024 at 8:44AM

Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) at Northern Colorado Bears (6-3)

Greeley, Colorado; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Bears take on St. Thomas.

The Bears are 4-0 in home games. Northern Colorado is sixth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.1 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Tommies are 1-3 on the road. St. Thomas ranks ninth in the Summit League with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Nolan Minessale averaging 1.4.

Northern Colorado scores 85.8 points, 13.2 more per game than the 72.6 St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas scores 10.5 more points per game (83.6) than Northern Colorado allows to opponents (73.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Langston Reynolds is shooting 61.4% and averaging 16.9 points for the Bears.

Miles Barnstable is averaging 12.3 points for the Tommies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

