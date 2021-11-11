HONOLULU — Daylen Kountz had 22 points as Northern Colorado narrowly beat Pacific 67-65 in a season opener at the Rainbow Classic on Wednesday.
Matt Johnson II had 17 points for Northern Colorado. Bodie Hume added 10 points. Kur Jongkuch had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Bears.
Sam Freeman had 14 points for the Tigers. Alphonso Anderson added 11 points and eight rebounds. Luke Avdalovic had 11 points.
