Northern California town's sugary soda tax is first to defy state ban

SAN FRANCISCO — A tax on sugary drinks takes effect Thursday in the beachside community of Santa Cruz, seven years after California banned its cities and counties from implementing local grocery taxes as part of a reluctant deal with the powerful beverage industry.
The 2-cent-per-ounce tax, approved by voters in November, is the first in the state since lawmakers approved the 2018 deal. The American Beverage Association spent heavily to campaign against the ballot measure in the small city of 60,000, and in court called the tax illegal and likely to strain city resources.
Santa Cruz officials are prepared to challenge the state's preemption law in court, and despite the legal uncertainty, hope their new tax will spur other states and cities to act. The measure aims to reduce sugar consumption, especially among children and teens, and raise money for health programs and other community initiatives.
''It's about democracy and and standing up to special interests,'' said Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson, vice mayor of the Santa Cruz City Council. ''It's about having the independence to generate revenue for our community.''
The trade organization representing Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and others said in a statement Wednesday that it is assessing next steps.
The tax was opposed by a broad coalition, including labor unions and small businesses, "as an unfair burden on working families struggling with record-high prices,'' said Steven Maviglio, a spokesperson for the American Beverage Association.
Health advocates have been fighting for more than a decade to tax sugar-sweetened beverages, saying higher prices would curb consumption of a product that increases the risk of obesity, heart disease and stroke. Opponents say the regressive tax disproportionately impacts low-income families who can least afford it and hurts local businesses.
Berkeley, a nearby city similar to Santa Cruz, in 2014 passed the country's first tax aimed specifically at sugar-sweetened beverages. A handful of other cities followed, including nearby San Francisco, Oakland and Albany, as well as Philadelphia; Seattle and Boulder, Colorado.