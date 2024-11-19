Northern California and Pacific Northwest brace for atmospheric river

A high wind warning has been issued for the north and central Oregon coast beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday with south winds from 25 mph (40 kph) to 40 mph (64 kph), with gusts to 60 mph (97 kph) expected, according to the National Weather Service in Portland. Gusts up to 70 mph (113 kph) are possible on beaches and headlands. Widespread power outages are expected with winds capable of bringing down trees and power lines, the weather service said. Travel is also expected to be difficult.