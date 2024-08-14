Twin Cities

Northeast Minneapolis mosque gets harassing and threatening phone calls

Leaders of the Dar Al-Qalam Islamic Center want the calls investigated as hate crimes.

Leaders of the Dar Al-Qalam Islamic Center in northeast Minneapolis are asking law enforcement to investigate as hate crimes a series of harassing and threatening voicemails directed at the mosque.

The mosque on NE. Lowry Avenue received 14 calls over the weekend from a St. Cloud-area phone number with voicemails containing veiled threats and anti-Muslim slurs, mosque officials said.

In one instance, the caller sent a video link depicting the 2019 mosque massacre in Christchurch, New Zealand, to a worshiper who had missed one of the calls, the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) said.

“This is a clear intimidation and targeting of our mosque,” CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said during a news conference at the mosque Tuesday. “This is unacceptable and alarming to our community.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said his department is investigating, but no one has been arrested.

“We believe that crimes that target our houses of worship in this city, those crimes that are motivated by bias, are especially egregious and it doesn’t matter if you’re not Muslim,” O’Hara said. “It’s an attack on the entire community in this city and all that we’re supposed to value as Americans.”

CAIR-MN is also asking the FBI and St. Cloud police to investigate, saying the person who made the calls “may pose a serious risk to the Muslim community.”

The voicemails come as part of a trend that has seen 33 attacks on mosques and Muslim institutions in Minnesota since 2021, CAIR-MN said.

In a different case, vandals this summer have caused more than $20,000 in damage to a former bank in St. Anthony that is poised to become home to a new Islamic-focused teen center.

