North St. Paul police found a man dead in an apartment from what appears to be a homicide.

"A report of a disturbance where a weapon was mentioned" in the 2100 block of N. McKnight Road brought officers to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, a police statement read.

The man's body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in order to determine how he died and to confirm his identity, according to police.

Police have announced no arrests.